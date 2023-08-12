IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,974,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,969. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,742,000 after buying an additional 6,054,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,557,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,687,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after buying an additional 4,146,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,776,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,562 shares in the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

