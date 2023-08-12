IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01, Zacks reports. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE IMG traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.12. 626,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.65. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$1.27 and a 1-year high of C$4.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Marthinus Wilhelmus Theunissen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

