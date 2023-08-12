Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.70. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. Analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -155.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 290,199 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 326,637 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

