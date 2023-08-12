ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $46,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 424,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 217,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 212,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Price Performance

ICF International stock opened at $129.10 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $131.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.69%. ICF International’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rodney Mark Jr. Lee sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $412,065.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,299.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,469 shares of company stock valued at $968,579 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About ICF International

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

