Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Posts Earnings Results

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, reports. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 5,123.78% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Ideal Power Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Ideal Power stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $11.20. 24,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,678. Ideal Power has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.