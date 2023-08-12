IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Raised to $40.00 at Wedbush

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IDYA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.42.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. 374,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,689. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.81. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $62,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,303 shares in the company, valued at $483,540.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,303 shares in the company, valued at $483,540.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $218,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $427,666. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

