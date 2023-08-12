Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.26.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $4.64 on Thursday, hitting $180.48. 2,108,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,177. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

