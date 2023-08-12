Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.63 billion-$4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.26.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,177. Illumina has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $284,269,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth about $125,418,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 240.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after purchasing an additional 182,272 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

