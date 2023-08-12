Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.26.

Get Illumina alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Illumina

Illumina Trading Down 2.5 %

Illumina stock opened at $180.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Illumina has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.