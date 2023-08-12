ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 7.2%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 511,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,885,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ImmunityBio

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Michael D. Blaszyk acquired 71,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $197,766.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,766.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ImmunityBio news, Director John Owen Brennan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Blaszyk purchased 71,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,766.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at $197,766.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 251,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

