ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) SVP Stacy Ann Coen Sells 100,210 Shares of Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 100,210 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,422,982.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stacy Ann Coen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,369,558.30.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Stacy Ann Coen sold 4,255 shares of ImmunoGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $77,100.60.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.11. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ImmunoGen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 144.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

