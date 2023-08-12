Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $721.89

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 721.89 ($9.23) and traded as low as GBX 539 ($6.89). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 542 ($6.93), with a volume of 156,066 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.78) target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, July 10th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 7,567.57%.
In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.27), for a total transaction of £12,060.08 ($15,412.24). In other news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.27), for a total transaction of £12,060.08 ($15,412.24). Also, insider Annette Wilson bought 9,036 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.15) per share, for a total transaction of £57,649.68 ($73,673.71). Company insiders own 19.83% of the company’s stock.
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
