IN8bio’s (INAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IN8bio’s FY2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get IN8bio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IN8bio

IN8bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INAB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 31,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,304. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. IN8bio has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.22.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IN8bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IN8bio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of IN8bio by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 30,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

(Get Free Report)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.