indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Given New $15.50 Price Target at B. Riley

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INDI. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.70.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 5.5 %

indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 10,138,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,978. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 91.08% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3,932.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

