ING Groep NV Acquires 36,279 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,753 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,279 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after buying an additional 75,010 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $204.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.96. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

