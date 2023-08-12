ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 420,165 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 420,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,760,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.13% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after purchasing an additional 651,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,410,000 after acquiring an additional 857,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,413 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,993. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSXMK stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $26.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

