ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $22,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.02. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

