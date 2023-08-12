ING Groep NV Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 111,491 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $29,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $134.20. The company had a trading volume of 808,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,207. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.17. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,013 shares of company stock worth $2,468,504. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

