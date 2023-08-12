ING Groep NV Has $11.04 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total value of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $489.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $475.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $502.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

