ING Groep NV Has $167.72 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 968,239 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.6% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $167,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,966,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,501,383. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $776.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,388 shares of company stock worth $10,155,305. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

