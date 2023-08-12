ING Groep NV Has $17.23 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 357.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36,969 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after acquiring an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,824,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.13. The stock had a trading volume of 650,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,147. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.50 and a 1 year high of $394.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.29 and its 200-day moving average is $351.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

