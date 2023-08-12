ING Groep NV Invests $114.39 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,335,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,390,000. NRG Energy makes up 1.1% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ING Groep NV owned approximately 1.45% of NRG Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,382,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

