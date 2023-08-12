ING Groep NV Makes New $15.64 Million Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,430. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

