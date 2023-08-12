ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,059,915 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $40,181,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Comcast by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,585,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,861,246. The stock has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $46.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.