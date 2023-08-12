ING Groep NV Purchases 97,315 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ING Groep NV increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 637.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97,315 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.03. 3,103,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,364. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

