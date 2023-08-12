ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 94.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $94,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,479. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

