ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,906 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $69,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $107.57. The company had a trading volume of 55,367,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,110,078. The firm has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,508.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

