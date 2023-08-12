ING Groep NV Reduces Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,714 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 198,157 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after buying an additional 1,222,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after buying an additional 1,321,754 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $764,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.50 and its 200 day moving average is $117.99. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.32.

EOG Resources Profile



EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

