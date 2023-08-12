ING Groep NV Sells 11,684 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,684 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.62.

Intuit Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of INTU stock traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.06. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $514.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

