ING Groep NV Sells 1,256,000 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,256,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.74% of FTAI Aviation worth $20,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTAI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 227,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FTAI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE FTAI opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $35.37.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.62%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

