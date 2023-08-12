ING Groep NV Sells 50,500 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,689 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $49,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,223. The company has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.15. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

