Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 206,200 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 206,200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.32% of Pan American Silver worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 69.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

NYSE PAAS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,172,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.94%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

