Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,446 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC's holdings in PayPal were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 33.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 48,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.6% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 217,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after buying an additional 48,443 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 33,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 14.1% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,516,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,034,000 after acquiring an additional 434,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.54. 12,419,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,991,228. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

