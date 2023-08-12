Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,108 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 5.5% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.22% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $106,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

PXD traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $236.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,216. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

