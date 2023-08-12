Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $18.40 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 0.9% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $18,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,779,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,567,431. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

