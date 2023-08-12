Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,731,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,969. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $162.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

