Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $989,261,000 after buying an additional 1,006,358 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $74.87. 5,978,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.31.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

