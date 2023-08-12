Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 824 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after buying an additional 399,152 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.97. 3,611,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,763,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

