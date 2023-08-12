Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes $2.91 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.0 %

TSM traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,658,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,565,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.97. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a market capitalization of $477.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

