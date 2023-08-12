Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 1,471 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTJL. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

