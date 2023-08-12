Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys £9,999.60 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin purchased 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £9,999.60 ($12,779.04).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Michael Tobin purchased 6,666 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £18,998.10 ($24,278.72).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,769 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £8,971.56 ($11,465.25).

Audioboom Group Price Performance

BOOM stock opened at GBX 195 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 230.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 342.67. The company has a market capitalization of £31.94 million, a P/E ratio of -367.92 and a beta of 1.06. Audioboom Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 152.55 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 837 ($10.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.