Insider Buying: Terra Uranium Limited (ASX:T92) Insider Acquires A$10,395.00 in Stock

Terra Uranium Limited (ASX:T92 – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Vigar purchased 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,395.00 ($6,838.82).

Terra Uranium Stock Performance

About Terra Uranium

Terra Uranium Limited engages in the exploration and production of uranium projects in Canada. It holds interests in the HawkRock, Pasfield Lake, and Parker Lake projects located in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

