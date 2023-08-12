Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $303,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,077.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $107.47. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

