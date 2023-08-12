Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Free Report) Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $104.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.69. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.09.

Allegiant Travel

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after acquiring an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after acquiring an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $8,420,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

