Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $104.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.69. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after acquiring an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after acquiring an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $8,420,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

