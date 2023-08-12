Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $102,525.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $102,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,073.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,122 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $69,147.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 9,906 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $60,723.78.

Cardlytics Trading Down 4.5 %

CDLX opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.90. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

