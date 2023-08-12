Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Sells $38,460.00 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,446.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORR opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $616.51 million, a P/E ratio of 122.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,149,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,531,000 after buying an additional 214,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,020,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 420,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 168,222 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

