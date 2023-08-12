Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Sells $1,530,500.00 in Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $478.98 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $517.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

