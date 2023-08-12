Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $371,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MODN stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Model N by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Model N by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Model N by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on MODN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

