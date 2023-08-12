Insider Selling: Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP Sells $1,092,109.00 in Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $103.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,053,000 after acquiring an additional 185,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,312,000 after acquiring an additional 721,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,551,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,357,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,164,000 after buying an additional 400,519 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OSK

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.