Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Sells $21,802.86 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $21,802.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,656.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.88 million, a P/E ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

